Scarlett Johansson Dethrones Emma Stone as Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actress of 2018

Scarlett Johansson has landed the top spot on Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid actresses of 2018.

According to the site, Johansson has quadrupled her 2017 earnings, raking in $40.5 million this year thanks in part to her role as Black Widow in the Avengers films. This news means that Johansson has dethroned 2017's top earner, Emma Stone, who didn't make the top 10 list this year.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Forbes list this year is Angelina Jolie with $28 million, with a majority of her earnings stemming from her role in the upcoming Maleficent 2 movie.