Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Saint West Recognizing Kanye West's Music

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West is already well-versed in Kanye West's music.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable video of her 2-year-old tot recognizing his dad's voice from a song.

As Kanye's hit "Can't Tell Me Nothing" played in the background, Kim asked her second child, "Who's singing this?" The little man replied, "Daddy."

Kim then continued to rap her husband's lyrics.

Saint donned a cute captain's hat in the video. The accessory was certainly appropriate for the occasion as the mother-son duo enjoyed spending time on a yacht in Miami. However, they weren't the only ones from the famous family onboard. Kim, who donned a hot pink Chanel ensemble, also shared a video of her stealing a kiss from her daughter North West.