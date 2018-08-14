Colton Haynes Recreates Kim Kardashian's New Pose—and It's Hilarious

Kim Kardashian is striking a new pose—and Colton Haynes is taking notice.

Last week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a picture of herself lounging in a gray matching bra and panties set. She also donned some Yeezy Boost 350 "Butter" sneakers from Kanye West's line and captioned the photo, "Like butter."

Haynes saw the photo and decided to give it his own spin. The actor stretched out in a similar pose and sported gray underwear and tied a top to mimic a bra. Of course, he finished the look with a pair of sneakers. He then proceeded to borrow the reality star's caption and post the picture to Instagram on Tuesday.