Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Welcome Daughter Cali Clay

by Zach Johnson | Sun., Aug. 12, 2018 6:35 PM
Meet Cali Clay Shepard!
Supermodel Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard announced the birth of their first child on Instagram Sunday. Chanel, who gave birth Aug. 10, also created an Instagram account for her daughter. "You were worth every push every contraction! Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard," the 27-year-old said. "Love mommy and daddy @sterl_shep3."
Sterling shared the same picture, writing, "Everything I do is for you two. My world!"
The couple met at Victor Cruz's birthday party in 2016 and got engaged 13 months later. After just four months, the couple tied the knot at the Beverly Hill Hotel in March, with supermodel Jourdan Dunn serving as one of Chanel's bridesmaid. This year, on Mother's Day, E! News announced Chanel's pregnancy. "Our focus has always been on love and family and we look forward to instilling these qualities in our little one," the couple said. "We are truly blessed!"
A post shared by Cali Clay Shepard (@caliclayshepard) on
At the 2018 CFDA Awards in June, a six-months pregnant Chanel told E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi she was doing "good" after a rough couple of months. "I'm feeling great," the glowing mom-to-be said. "My first trimester was very difficult but now I'm so much better."
Congratulations to the family of three!
