Kim Possible Live-Action Movie Adds Original Stars Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 11, 2018 12:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Christy Carlson Romano, Kim Possible

Image Group LA via Getty Images; Disney

While Kim Possible animated series' main star Christy Carlson Romano won't reprise her title role in the upcoming live-action movie, she will make an appearance in it.

The actress, who voiced the character during all four seasons of the fan-favorite '00s series, announced on Saturday that she has joined the cast of the comedy-adventure Disney Channel Original Film, set to debut in 2019. She did not reveal what character she will play in the movie, which had earlier this year cast newcomer Sadie Stanley in the main role of Kim. Variety said Romano's part will be a cameo.

Romano, also known for past role on the Disney Channel series Even Stevens, made her comments at the D23's Saturday Morning on the Lot event at the Walt Disney Studios during a presentation celebrating the Kim Possible series, the cable network said in a statement to E! News.

Photos

Blast From the Past! 18 Stars Who Appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies

Patton Oswalt

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

While Romano won't reprise her former role in the live action film, another original star will; The Disney Channel also announced that Patton Oswalt will play his old role of super-villain and mad scientist Professor Dementor.

KIt was previously announced that Sean Giambrone, star of The Goldbergs, will play Ron Stoppable, Kim Possible's best friend. Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother alum Alyson Hannigan is set to portray Kim's mother, brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Disney , Nostalgia , Top Stories , Apple News , TV , Movies
Latest News
Britney Spears, Baby One More Time, Video

Britney Spears Reflects on "...Baby One More Time" 20 Years Later

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Kanye West Says He Would "Smash" Kim Kardashian's 4 Sisters in New Song "XTCY"

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Lavish 21st Birthday Presents

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Club

Khloe Kardashian Shows PDA With Tristan Thompson After Labeling Relationship Status as "Complicated"

Pink

Pink Returns to the Stage After Hospitalization With Support from Katy Perry and Hugh Jackman

Viola Davis, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

How Viola Davis Overcame Poverty and Became a Hollywood Powerhouse

Carrie Underwood, Baby Bump

Carrie Underwood Debuts Baby Bump After Revealing She's Pregnant

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.