Dylan O'Brien Hangs With Chloë Grace Moretz 7 Years After Revealing His "Crush" on Her

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 10:59 AM
New couple alert?
Chloe Grace Moretz and Dylan O'Brien were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old Kick-Ass actress and the 26-year-old Maze Runner actor were spotted at The Nice Guy together before heading to Avenue in the same car.
"Chloë and Dylan arrived at The Nice Guy and left together, but were also with a few other friends. They were having drinks and dinner inside the restaurant as a group and it seemed casual," a source tells E! News. "They didn't leave each other's sides while in The Nice Guy and were taking photos and laughing together."
And while the insider notes that there was no kissing or PDA between the duo inside, it "seemed like they were definitely enjoying each other's company and were trying to be under the radar as they sat in the back of the restaurant."
After wrapping up their time at The Nice Guy, they exited separately but left together in the same car and headed to Avenue.
"Chloë and Dylan came to Avenue last night together," another source shares with E! News. "Once inside they met up with a group of friends and hung out together at a table by the DJ booth."
A third source also tells E! News that O'Brien is currently single.
This sighting of the pair together comes about seven years after O'Brien confessed his crush on the actress. In a 2011 interview with Hollywire, the Teen Wolf alum gave a shout-out to Moretz.
"I wanna give a special shout-out to Chloë Moretz because she is the most bad-ass little chick that I've ever seen," O'Brien said. "What she did in Kick-Ass was amazing and I have a crush on her."
Months later, O'Brien retracted his comments after discovering that Moretz was only 14 at the time. "So I'd like to take that back and I'd like to retract and say that I think Chloë Moretz is a very cute and talented girl, I don't have a crush on her," O'Brien told Hollywire, adding "she's a good actress."
Prior to being linked to O'Brien, Moretz was in and on and off relationship with Brooklyn Beckham. As for O'Brien, he was previously in a long-term relationship with his The First Time co-star Britt Robertson.
