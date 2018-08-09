Demi Lovato Cancels Remaining Tour Dates After Entering Rehab

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 9:48 AM
Demi Lovato continues to put her recovery first.
Just days after the singer checked into a rehab facility, a rep confirms her remaining Tell Me You Love Me tour dates have been canceled.
Demi's upcoming shows next month in Mexico as well as November concerts in Chile, Argentina and Brazil have been axed. Live Nation and Lotus Productions "wish Demi Lovato the best now and in the future and we hope to see her soon in South America." Refunds will be available starting Friday.
The news comes shortly after Demi broke her silence on Instagram nearly two weeks after an overdose.
"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she wrote to her followers. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The singer continued, "I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."
E! News would later confirm that Demi was discharged from the hospital and flew to an undisclosed rehab facility where she will stay for an extended period of time.
Back in April, Demi had to share the unfortunate news that she had to reschedule eight tour stops in South America.
"I'm absolutely heartbroken that I have to make this announcement today... due to production issues we have to move the South America #tellmeyoulovemetour dates." she tweeted. "Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Panama I'm devastated we had to remove those shows."
Demi added in a separate message, "Truly hate that we have to do this & we tried our best but there were some unforeseen production issues. If you're unable to make the new dates we will give you a full refund. I'm so sorry. I promise it will be worth the wait & I hope to see you. I love you guys so much!"
And while the dates were rescheduled for September and November, the shows have been put on hold for now.
"Demi's team was hopeful that she would complete the tour dates, but Demi's recovery comes first," a source shared with E! News. "Everyone is trying to just be respectful by giving her team and her family space to figure things out."
We're wishing Demi all the best.
