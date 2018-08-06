The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Speak Out on Instagram Controversy

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are happy as clams following the airing of their engagement on tonight's episode of The Bachelorette, but they still made sure to address the social media controversy that made headlines before the season even aired.

In case you can't remember that far back, Garrett was found to have liked a handful of extremely offensive Instagram posts, including some that were transphobic and homophobic. At the time, Becca could only speak hypothetically about potential conversations, but Garrett did issue an apology on his new Instagram account, and that was the end of it until tonight.

Now that the couple is out in the open, Garrett could address the controversy head on, first echoing his first statement that he didn't realize "the effect of a double tap or like on Instagram," and that he didn't mean to offend anyone.