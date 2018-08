Malia Obama Masters Chic Comfort With Jumpsuit and $24 Earrings

Malia Obama just wore a dream outfit.

The black, loose-fitting overalls with silver detailing look as comfortable as they are cute. Her lace bralette adds a sultry twist without being too revealing for the former first daughter. Her sandals are the perfect shoes for walking through the New York City streets (where she went to dinner with her friends). And, her jewelry is classic, yet bold enough to grab your attention. Malia's style is goals.

Good news: You can recreate her look with ease. The AG Ilene Crop Overalls are currently available at Nordstrom.com for $245. You can wear them like the Harvard student with a lace bralette (similar style here). Or, you can pair with a white button-down shirt or a T-shirt for a comfortable style you can wear to a casual office setting or school.