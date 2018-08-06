From Oprah Winfrey to Gigi Hadid, Celebrities Love This Denim Brand

When it comes to denim, one size doesn't fit all, but one brand may.

Oprah Winfrey, Gigi Hadid, Cindy Crawford, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Biel, Lucy Hale, Kris Jenner—the list of celebrities wearing Parker Smith denim is endless. It seems like everyone, no matter their age or body type, loves these jeans. And, when most people cringe at the thought of shopping for denim, a brand with a customer base that proves its universal fit is a safe bet.

How did founder and owner, Mary Ellen, discover a fit that works for all? Now, she's revealing to E! News what's behind the success of her brand.

"I felt there was void in the market for women over 35 whose bodies had changed due to having children, menopause and just the natural aging process," she told us. "My beautiful friends were asking for jeans that were slightly higher in the front and back and didn't pinch in the waist. I wanted a sexy, smart and contemporary look that fit a modern woman's body. As we get older, we start to feel invisible and I want women of all ages to feel relevant."