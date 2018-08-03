Jessie James Decker Holds a Glass of Rosé While Breastfeeding Son Forrest

Jessie James Decker is garnering a lot of attention for her recent Instagram post.

On Thursday, the singer posted a picture of her breastfeeding her baby boy Forrest Bradley while holding what appeared to be a glass of rosé. The reality star flashed the peace sign in the photo and captioned it, "Cheers b-tches."

Many commenters applauded Decker for posting the photo. Jamie Lynn Spears, for instance, wrote, "mom goals" and Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis wrote "I. LOVE. THIS." with champagne emojis. Other commenters, however, criticized the Eric & Jessie star for drinking an alcoholic beverage while nursing.

"Why are you drinking while feeding your child?" one commenter wrote. "Disgusting."

Still, Decker didn't let these social media users bring her down. When one commenter wrote, "Love it!!!" I just learned that it's totally fine to drink while breastfeeding," Decker replied, "it is for sure."