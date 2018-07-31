Michael Douglas Discusses His Son's Battle With Drug Addiction and Imprisonment

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 6:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michael Douglas, Cameron Douglas

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Michael Douglas is opening up about the "very painful and difficult" battles his son, Cameron Douglas, has had to overcome in recent years.

The eldest child of the Fatal Attraction star struggled with addiction for years before ultimately ending up in prison for possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine in 2010, but according to the star that's all in the past now. "My son's struggle was a nightmare. It was stressful for all involved, very painful and difficult. I'm happy to say he's in wonderful shape now," the actor told Radio Times.

The 39-year-old was released from prison in Aug. 2016, seven years after his conviction, and has since welcomed a baby girl into the world. At the time of daughter Lua Izzy's birth, Cameron said, "A lifetime of love and fulfillment awaits in utter totality."

Photos

Hollywood's Long-Term Couples

And it seems he was right, with his father telling the radio show, "Catherine is wonderful it's a great time, Dylan is off to college next year, my oldest son is acting, he made me a grandfather, it's great, I'm really happy about it."

As of late, the actor has had nothing but good news to share. Most recently, he gushed about his wife to E! News' Will Marfuggi, telling him, "She's branching out in a couple other areas. She's got a whole branding line of Casa Zeta-Jones and she's on QVC and she's an entrepreneur and I totally support her."

The 73-year-old is truly one "happy camper."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Michael Douglas , Cameron Douglas , Catherine Zeta-Jones , Celeb Kids , Jail , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
The Sandlot

The Sandlot Is Getting a Prequel—And "The Beast" Is Reportedly Back

David Hasselhoff, Hayley Roberts

David Hasselhoff Marries Model Hayley Roberts in Italy

Chloe Grace Moretz, Kim Kardashian

A Complete History of Kim Kardashian's Feuds Over the Years

ESC: Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure Shares 3 Ways to Become a Fit Mom

Cardi B, Kate Hudson & More Celeb Moms Get Brutally Honest

Kim Kardashian West Stops By "Kimmel" & Teases "KUWTK"

Alex Trebek's Hilarious "Jeopardy" Moments

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.