How to Wear Shirts Under Dresses Like Alison Brie and Kourtney Kardashian

You can get more from what you have by rethinking how to wear your favorite clothes.

Layering is key. While most people know how to layer tops with sweaters and scarves, there's a new layering technique that has taken Hollywood by storm: shirts under dresses. What once was a way to wear spaghetti straps and appease your parents or school principle is now a celebrity trend that makes your existing wardrobe more versatile.

Just take Alison Brie, who paired a gold-tinted jacquard tea dress with a basic white T-shirt. Together, the style looks youthful, flirty and more casual, in comparison to her wearing the dress alone.