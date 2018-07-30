3 Celebrity-Inspired Tricks to Wear a Bodysuit Like Bella Hadid

Bodysuits aren't going anywhere soon.

There's no doubt that it's a summer staple, but did you know the one-piece is versatile enough to wear to different types of occasions year-round? Despite its basic form, it's really quite useful in establishing a particular vibe.

For example, a crisp, classic version in a luxe material like Kim Kardashian West's iteration, can provide the perfect foundation for more casual pieces (read: here's your chance to wear sweats, joggers or cargo pants in public). Throw on a pair of stilettos or heeled booties (and maybe a Velcro-wallet necklace?), and you have a street-style look that tourists and style savants would approve.

The Trick: It's all about balancing the refined with the super casual. A snatched pony makes a throwback wallet look cooler. A simple top makes textured pants look more elevated.