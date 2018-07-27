Outlander's Sam Heughan Was Once Dumped After a Botched Burger King Date

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 7:50 AM
Yes, even Sam Heughan has a bad date story. The Outlander star, who can next be seen on the big screen in The Spy Who Dumped Me, which is about exactly what the title indicates, told E! News' Zuri Hall all about his tragic dumping. It involves Burger King and a long wait—and he was a vegetarian at the time!
"I waited over two and a half hours and went home, and she never turned up," Heughan told us at The Spy Who Dumped Me premiere. "I found out she was waiting at another Burger King on the same road, but she dumped me because I didn't got to the right Burger King, yeah."
Who will volunteer as tribute to console him after that Burger King breakup?
Heughan is strapping on the kilt once again for Outlander when season four debuts on Starz in November and they've already got seasons five and six ordered. "It's amazing, I'm really happy," he said. "It's such a great show to work on."
As for what fans can expect, Heughan remained mum on specific details.
"We're in America, it's the new world, we're settling there," he said. "There's a lot of danger…there's a lot of Jamie and Claire…"
So…there's a lot of what fans know and love. Got it!
Click play on the video above to hear his dumping story in full.
