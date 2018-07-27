Orlando Bloom Stops West End Performance Twice: "Put That F--king iPad Away!"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 7:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Orlando Bloom, Killer Joe

Marc Brenner Photography

Orlando Bloomwas not having it. 

The star, who is currently appearing in West End's Killer Joe, stopped the show twice on Thursday on account of a distraction in the audience. 

According to London-based theater critic Mark Shenton, who cited an eyewitness account, Bloom "made two unscripted interventions" about an iPad. "I need you to put iPad away now!" Shenton quoted the actor as saying.

A few minutes later, Bloom reportedly reiterated, "Put that f--king iPad away now and I will wait." 

Photos

Stars on Stage: Broadway & Beyond

Actor Harry Edwin commented on Shenton's tweet, explaining that he had been seated behind the alleged woman in question. Edwin also shared a photo of the scene, which showed a fan propped up on the iPad she was holding. 

"I was sat behind and although it would have looked bad, in her defence she was only using it for her fan as the auditorium was roasting!" Edwin explained. 

"There was an incident at yesterday's matinee of Killer Joe that was dealt with swiftly and efficiently by the Front of House team. The Trafalgar Studios is a very intimate performance space, which can make the use of electronic devices by any audience member extremely distracting for the Company. The Trafalgar Studios' team [does] a great job of making sure everyone at the Theatre can enjoy the live experience," a spokesperson for the theater told E! News in a statement, citing producers. 

Bloom is far from the first thespian to face a distraction in the audience. In 2015, his Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Keira Knightley was starring as the titular role in Thérèse Raquin on Broadway in New York City when a man in the audience began shouting at her during a scene in the opening preview performance. 

While the stranger was being escorted out of the theater, he threw a bouquet of flowers onto the stage. 

As the old adage goes, "The show must go on"—no matter iPads or floral arrangements. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Orlando Bloom , Theater , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

How Nick Jonas Cemented His Status as Hollywood's Most in Demand Heartthrob Even Before Charming Priyanka Chopra

Sam Heughan

Outlander's Sam Heughan Was Once Dumped After a Botched Burger King Date

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Inside Nick Jonas' Romantic Proposal to Priyanka Chopra

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Shares New Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Baby Miles in the Nude

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashian-Jenners' Lives Were Completely Different 1 Year Ago: See Everything That’s Changed!

Cody Fern

Who Is Michael Langdon? Cody Fern Is American Horror Story: Apocalypse's Villain (?)

Priyanka Chopra, Megan Markle

Meghan Markle Approves of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Engagement

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.