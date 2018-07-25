Finding Dory, Adventures in Babysitting and Can't Buy Me Love Leaving Netflix in August 2018

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 9:51 AM

Finding Dory

Disney Pixar

It's time to say goodbye. 

With every new month, Netflix bids farewell to a slate of movies and shows and August is no different. This time around, the streaming service is losing the likes of beloved 80s classics like Adventures in Babysitting and Can't Buy Me Love.

Steve Carellhits like Seeking a Friend for the End of the World and The 40-Year-Old Virgin are also leaving by the end of the month. If you haven't seen Finding Dory yet, the time is now as she's swimming away in a week. 

Check out the full list below for all of this month's Netflix exits. Not to fret—there are dozens more joining the packing come August, so take a look at that list here

Photos

Top Netflix Shows to Watch Based on the Wardrobe

Amanda Peterson, Patrick Dempsey, Can't Buy Me Love

Moviestore Collection/Rex/REX USA

Leaving 8/1/18

3000 Miles to Graceland

Adventures in Babysitting 

Can't Buy Me Love

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1

Finding Dory

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Reasonable Doubt

The Killing: Seasons 1-3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story 

 

Leaving 8/2/18

10 Rules for Sleeping Around 

 

Leaving 8/5/18

13 Assassins

 

Leaving 8/6/18

Welcome to Me

 

Leaving 8/10/18

St. Vincent

Leaving 8/12/18

For a Good Time, Call… 

 

Leaving 8/13/18

Help, I've Shrunk the Family

 

Leaving 8/16/18

Being Flynn

Enter the Battlefield

Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4

Pariah

Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2

Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

 

Leaving 8/23/18

Sausage Party

 

Leaving 8/25/18

The Road

