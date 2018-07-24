Sarah Hyland and Wells Adam ''Building a Future Together:'' Inside Their Romance

Things are heating up between Sarah Hyland and Wells Adam.

On a recent episode of Wells' podcast, Your Favorite Thing, the host revealed that he and the Modern Family star are taking their relationship to the next level. After some hesitation, the former Bachelorette contestant said, "I'm straight up moving to L.A. Should I not have said it? I've got to go!"

The pair are bidding adieu to their long-distance days, and while other couples would have some worries about making such a big commitment, Wells has no reservations about the move. "I'm not concerned about us living together or us getting along or whatever. I'm most concerned about my dogs and her dogs," the 34-year-old explained.

Sarah, meanwhile, "is very excited that the couple's long distance days are over now that Wells will be relocating to LA," a source shared with E! News.