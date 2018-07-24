Ariana Grande Wants to "Take a Breather" From Twitter and Instagram

Ariana Grande is taking a break from social media.

The singer announced the news on Monday after a Twitter follower shared a picture from Grande's Snapchat account.

"Yeh ! i'm prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little," she wrote. "just sometimes can't help but bump into some negative sh-t that really can bum u out and it's not worth it honestly. promised i'd always tell you. i love u sm ! be well & happy."

The star has already taken the initial steps by disabling the comments on her Instagram account.

The news comes shortly after her fiancé Pete Davidson deleted all of his photos from his Instagram account. The move came shortly after the Saturday Night Live star received backlash for writing "what a cutie" on a photo of Grande's grandfather, who recently passed away.

"Are you guys all insane? I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What's wrong with that?" he wrote. "You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It's sad."