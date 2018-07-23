All the Details Behind Selena Gomez' Italian-Themed Birthday Bash on a Yacht

Selena Gomez celebrated her birthday in the best way possible: surrounded by those who love her most.

On July 22, the pop star rang in her 26th birthday and no expense was spared for the weekend long celebration in Selena's new home of Newport Beach.

Sources told E! News all about the fun-filled bash that was hosted on a private yacht, which they boarded after spending the day lounging by the pool. "The yacht party was very intimate and she only had her closest friends and a few family members on board," the insider revealed.

Those lucky enough to get an invite to the Italian-themed pasta party were treated to a dinner inspired by the birthday girl's favorite restaurant, Forma. Guests indulged on food cooked by a "chef on board that made delicious Italian food including pasta made out of a cheese wheel," which was delivered to the tables by "servers decked out in tuxedos to give it a formal vibe."