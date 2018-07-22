How Selena Gomez Landed on Top After a Roller Coaster Year

Selena Gomez is used to having a crazy life.

Since she made her debut on Wizards of Waverly Place in 2007, she has been one of the most famous people in the world.

In fact, she has been forced to live through all of her ups and down with millions watching. This year was no exception.

In the past 12 months alone, she's undergone a major operation, released new music and movies, undergone a breakup—and all while being subject to intense media scrutiny.

As Selena celebrates her 26th birthday today, we're taking some time to reflect on the highlights of her past year with a month-by-month timeline of her biggest moments. Through it all, she's become stronger than ever. And yes, her fans have never loved her more.