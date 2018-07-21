Aquaman Trailer Makes a Splash at Comic-Con 2018

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 21, 2018 12:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Aquaman looks like one awesome (water) ride. And yes, his hair moves underwater.

The first trailer for the anticipated superhero film, starring Jason Momoa, debuted at a 2018 San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday. 

In the film, the character, whose alter ego is Arthur Curry, discovers he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, as he is part human and part Atlantean. He must step forward to lead his people and to stop his evil half brother, the villain Ocean Master, played by Patrick Wilson, who has assumed the throne and wants to turn Earth into an under water world.

Momoa had first played Aquaman in a cameo role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and reprised the part in Justice LeagueAquaman takes place after the events of the latter film, the sixth installment in the DC Extended Universe.

Watch

Jason Momoa Shows Off Epic Workout Routine

Aquaman, Poster, Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. Pictures

In Aquaman, Amber Heard plays Mera, a warrior princess of Atlantis who uses hydrokinesis to control water. Nicole Kidman stars as Queen Atlanna. Other cast members include Randall ParkDolph Lundgren and Willem Dafoe.

Aquaman is set for release on December 21.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Jason Momoa , Top Stories , Apple News , 2018 Comic-Con
Latest News
Sara Haines

Sara Haines Is Leaving The View

Prince George, 5th birthday

Prince George Grins in Adorable 5th Birthday Portrait

Lauren Alaina, Alex Hopkins

Lauren Alaina Is Engaged to Alex Hopkins

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Ex Amber Heard Almost Ran into Each Other at Comic-Con

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Eddie Redmayne

New Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Trailer Is Just Magical

Cardi B, Offset

Offset Out of Jail and Back Home With Cardi B and Baby After Gun Possession Arrest

Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson Denies Assault Claim as Police Launch Investigation

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.