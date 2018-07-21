Saturday Savings: Lily Collins' Summer-to-Fall Jacket Is on Sale

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Jul. 21, 2018 6:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Lily Collins

Newspress / BACKGRID

Lily Collins has perfected summer outerwear.

While the hot weather may inspire you to grab your bikini and head to the beach, leaving your jacket at home isn't always a good idea. Once the sun goes down or the sails go up, blowing the wind chill in your direction, you'll wish you had just a little something to keep you warm. 

Cue the summer jacket, a lightweight, easy-to-fold and pastel-toned garment that you can rock during the end of summer and beginning of fall.

Good news: Lily's Rails utility jacket, which she took on a recent trip to Italy, is on sale now.

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Lily James, Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and More

Need a little something to keep you warm during your summer nights? Shop the sales below!

ESC: Saturday Savings

Rails

Lily's exact jacket: Rowen Button-Front Utility Jacket, Was $228, Now $137

ESC: Saturday Savings

Croft & Barrow

4-Pocket Utility Jacket, Was $50, Now $20

ESC: Saturday Savings

Banana Republic

Water-Resistant Lightweight Utility Jacket, Was $148, Now $118

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings

INC International Concepts

I.N.C. Linen Utility Jacket, Was $130, Now $33

ESC: Saturday Savings

Abercrombie & Fitch

Twill Shirt Jacket, Was $88, Now $27

ESC: Saturday Savings

Old Navy

Twill Utility Swing Jacket for Women, Was $40, Now $24

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings

Gap

Lightweight Colorblock Field Jacket in Poplin, Was $98, Now $79

RELATED ARTICLE: Jennifer Garner's Striped Denim Is a Colorful Twist on a Wardrobe Staple

RELATED ARTICLE: How to Wear Basketball Shorts Like Joan Smalls and Kim Kardashian

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lily Collins , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Shopping , VG
Latest News
ESC: Shay Mitchell

10 Beauty Products Essential for a Long-Lasting Summer Party Face

ESC: Emily Ratajkowski, White Button Down

Emily Ratajkowski Puts a Sexy Spin on the White Button-Up

ESC: Street Style, Kaia Gerber, NYFW

This Celeb Fashion Trend Is Growing at Nascar-Level Speed

ESC: Best Dressed, Lily James

Lily James Channels Cinderella and More Best Dressed Stars

Lindsey Vonn, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports 2018

Riskiest Looks at Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018: Lindsey Vonn, Ronda Rousey and More

Ciara, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports 2018

Best Dressed at Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018: Danica Patrick, Ciara and More

ESC: Dare to Wear, Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner's Striped Denim Is a Colorful Twist on a Wardrobe Staple

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.