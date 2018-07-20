Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards Leave Teen Mom: All the Details

"They also want to take Maci's word on how I'm doing," Ryan tells E! News. "Maci's said she's not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I'm sober."

This news comes shortly after it was revealed that Bristol Palin is joining the cast of Teen Mom OG, but the casting doesn't seem to be related to the couple's departure.

"I know they did want five girls to begin with after Farrah [Abraham] left to sort of resemble Teen Mom 2," Mackenzie says. "But they didn't want to see another recovering addict storyline. So they're writing us out of the show right now and making it seem like we dipped out on our baby, on Bentley and on everyone. And that's just not the case."

Ryan adds, "They want to want to talk about us but they don't want to pay us and film us." His parents, however, will continue to film the show with Bentley and he's OK with that.