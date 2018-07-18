EXCLUSIVE!

8 Things You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 ESPYS

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen & Spencer Lubitz | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 8:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Danica Patrick, 2018 ESPYS

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The 2018 ESPYS was jam-packed with must-see moments, but now we're bringing you the details on everything you might've missed!

E! News was there on the red carpet and inside the ceremony at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater on Wednesday evening, witnessing all the action you didn't get to see on TV. Want to know what your favorite athletes were up to during the award show? We've got you covered!

So, while you sit back, relax and enjoy the award show, take a look at all of the exclusive scoop below!

Photos

ESPYS 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

Chadwick Boseman, 2018 ESPYS

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Keeping the Audience Entertained: During the first commercial break an emcee came out and interviewed people in the front row. He asked Chadwick Boseman, "Who scored the most points in NBA history?" Boseman guessed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, which was correct! Ciara was then asked, "Who did Joel Embiid try score a date with?" She said, "Well, I know it's not me," and guessed Rihanna, the correct answer.

Shade Alert?: When Danica mentioned that Odell Beckham Jr. would return to the football field next year, the ESPYS emcee paused for applause but no one clapped. Icy! 

Supportive Boyfriend: Sitting in the front row was none other than Aaron Rodgers, who walked the red carpet alongside Danica to mark their first official appearance as a couple. 

Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins, 2018 ESPYS

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Covert EntranceCaitlyn Jenner and close pal Sophia Hutchins skipped the red carpet, instead posing for snapshots from their seats inside the venue. 

Rowdy Crowd: It's no surprise that an event honoring sports would include a few larger-than-life fans in the audience. Anytime a presenter would announced, "And the ESPY goes to..." someone in the back would scream out, "LeBron James!" 

The GOAT: And speaking of the Los Angeles Lakers' newest teammate, the crowd went absolutely wild whenit was announced in between commercial breaks that Lebron had won an award. 

Photos

ESPYS 2018: Riskiest Looks on the Red Carpet

Not a Dry in the House: The audience broke out their boxes of Kleenex as the ESPYS paid tribute to Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel, Chris Hixon, the three coaches shot and killed at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in February. Many of the athletes were seen wiping tears from their eyes as the victims' families expected the Best Coach award on their behalf. 

Instant Besties: Despite meeting only moments before taking the stage to present Best Team, Alison Brie and Von Miller celebrated a job well done by hugging and congratulating each other. 

Until next year, ESPYS!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 ESPY Awards , Awards , Sports , Celebrities , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chloe Kim, 2018 ESPYs

ESPYS 2018 Winners: The Complete List

ESC: Danica Patrick, 2018 ESPYS

Danica Patrick’s Best 2018 ESPYs Hosting Moments

Aly Raisman, 2018 ESPYs

Aly Raisman and More Survivors of Larry Nassar's Abuse Awarded Arthur Ashe Courage Award at 2018 ESPYS

Paul Nassif, Botched_422

The Botched Doctors Meet With Three Memorable Patients...But Can They Help Them All?

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Twinning While Taking London by Storm

Russell Wilson, Ciara, 2018 ESPYs

Ciara and Russell Wilson Dazzle on the 2018 ESPYs Red Carpet

Shopping: Leggings

13 Workout Leggings That Can Pass as Pants This Summer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.