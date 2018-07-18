Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Sparkly New ''True'' Diamond Ring

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 1:27 PM
Now that is one True-ly stunning ring.
Khloe Kardashian showed off her new custom-made diamond ring emblazoned with her daughter's name, on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The mom was most likely gifted the piece of jewelry by best friend Malika Haqq, who she tagged in the image, as a way to feel she's never too far from her daughter.
In addition to sharing a glimmering shot of the accessory, the Good American designer gave her followers a peek at True's adorable smile. And, like any mom, she loves to see her baby girl happy. "I just melt when she does this," the 34-year-old shared.
In the nearly three months since she gave birth to baby True, the reality star has been keeping her fans up to date on all the experiences she is having as a new mother, including the anxiety-inducing task of returning to work.
On her website, the fitness fanatic described how she felt leaving her newborn, saying, "Going back to work after having True has definitely caused me a little anxiety. The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It's like riding a bike!"
And Koko surely seems to be getting back into the swing of things, even with a three-month-old to take care of.
Just this week, the Revenge Bodies host proudly shared that she has lost 33 pounds since giving birth, a feat that she did not expect to accomplish so soon. "True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn't give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn't able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I've lost 33 pounds! I'm shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly," the Kardashian gushed.
We don't know how she does it!
