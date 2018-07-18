The Challenge's Natalie Negrotti Comes Out as Pansexual

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 9:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Natalie Negrotti

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Natalie Negrotti has come out as pansexual.

The reality star discussed her sexuality on Tuesday's episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning

"So, I'm pansexual, and I'm OK with that now," she said during a TV confessional. 

During a conversation with her co-star Kyle Christie, the reality star revealed she's dating a woman and that she's happy. She also accused their co-star Kayleigh Morris of outing her on Instagram and incorrectly referring to her as a lesbian after The Challenge: Vendettas.

"Kaleigh outted me on social media," she said during the confessional. "I wasn't ready, and I haven't even got the opportunity to tell my whole family. She just did it in a really malicious way, and that's not fair to me. But I know that I'll never forget and I'll never be her friend."

Read

MTV's The Challenge: How the Cast and Theme For Each Season Is Really Picked

The Big Brother alumna also opened up about her decision to come out on the show via Twitter.

"I came out with my story to share my truth with those who are battling the same thing I did," she wrote. "Do not throw hate at anyone for their actions. I wanted to use my platform to educate people who are not informed. Let's spread love and education not hate."

In addition, she shared a smiley pic on Instagram and wrote about accepting herself for who she truly is.

"Accepting myself as I was designed led me to the day I stopped trying to fit into a world that never really fit with me and gave me the chance to blossom into the person I am today," she wrote, adding the hashtag #selflove."

During an interview with Us Weekly for the podcast Watch With Us!, Negrotti said coming to terms with her sexuality was a "28-year battle for me."

"I haven't told a lot of people except for the people I'm closest to," she explained, "and that's something I wanted to keep private. It wasn't aired on TV. It wasn't out to the public knowledge yet." 

So, when Morris allegedly outed her, she decided to speak her truth.

"I wanted to set a standard because you can't do that," she told the podcast. "Because there are so many teenagers and kids that commit suicide every year because they get outed. She took something that was mine and she made it her own—and she did it really in a nasty way."

While Negrotti said she's since received "great support," she didn't originally plan to share her sexuality with her fans.

"My life is already out there. People speculate and spread rumors and articles about me that are truths and lies all the time," she said. "This was one thing that was, like, my own that I could protect, that was sacred to me, that no one knew. Now, like everyone is going to know."

As for her girlfriend, Negrotti told the podcast she's a "really great fit for me" and "someone that's really special to me." She also described her as her "biggest supporter."

The Challenge: Family Reckoning airs Tuesdays on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Last Man Standing Revival Teaser With Tim Allen and Nancy Travis Tackles the Network Switch Head On

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York City's Dorinda Medley: We Thought We'd Capsize During Dramatic Boat Trip

Suits, Season 8

Katherine Heigl Is So Excited to Be On Suits

Desiree Hartsock, Chris Siegfried

The Bachelorette's Desiree Hartsock Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Helena Bonham Carter, Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

The Crown Season 3: See Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon

America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent Act Goes Wrong: Wife of Acrobatic Duo Falls From Trapeze

Suits, Season 8

How Suits Got a Revamp After Losing Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.