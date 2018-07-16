Khloe Kardashian Reveals 33-Pound Weight Loss Three Months After Giving Birth

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her weight loss journey, three months after giving birth to True Thompson.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April, has been documenting her workout routines on social media in recent months. Now, the Good American founder is sharing with her fans where's she's at in her journey and how she's feeling today.
"After I had True, I didn't put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight," Khloe shares in a new blog post. "I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week."
"Here is where I am at currently," Khloe continues. "True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn't give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn't able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I've lost 33 pounds! I'm shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly."
The E! star says she's chalking it up to "the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy."
"I never compare myself to other women as every woman has their own journey," she writes. "We also all have different priorities in our day-to-day lives. One of mine is having that one hour where I can be selfish and alone in my place of refuge."
Khloe then tells her fans, "Staying healthy and active is something that's very important to me. Exercise is something I've always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress. And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that's my time, my space, something I'm doing for myself."
Last month, Khloe took to social media to slam reports claiming that she's on a diet. "I truly dislike when people report I've lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I'm doing these ridiculous diets. It's really setting the wrong tone," she tweeted in June. "I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food."
"Dieting is great but dieting doesn't typically create long lasting results," she continued. "I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individuals own rhythm of life. There's no one size fits all when health and fitness."
Khloe then told her followers, "To you out there, don't give up!! Everyday is a new day to find your rhythm."
