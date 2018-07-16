Stranger Things Season 3 Sneak Peek: What's Steve Up to in Hawkins' New Mall?

Your first look at Stranger Things season three is here…in the form of a commercial for a shopping mall? Yep, that's right.

In the below video, get acquainted with Hawkins' new Starcourt Mall, a state of the art (for the 1980s) shopping mall. It's filled with all your favorite shops of yesteryear, including Sam Goody and Waldenbooks. Stranger Things fans should pay close attention to the two workers at the food court establishment Scoops Ahoy. That's Joe Keery's Steve and new cast addition Maya Hawke as Robin.

Steve in a sailor outfit will never get old. Just look at him. Once you take in Steve in a sailor outfit, start dissecting that video for clues!