Jessica Alba's Makeup Tutorial Includes 3 Game-Changing Beauty Lessons

Jessica Alba just released her most relatable beauty tutorial yet.

To demonstrate what she refers to as "child on hip face" (a.k.a. makeup you can do while carrying a small human), the Honest Beauty founder and Creative Color Consultant, Daniel Martin, welcomed E! News to the company's headquarters. There, Jessica demonstrated just what goes into her signature beauty look and the products she's created to make her life as a mom easier.

"It's like a foundation and a concealer in one," she said told E! News host Carissa Culiner, holding the Everything Cream Foundation. "You can use a brush, or you can use your finger and go right in. I always need to go under my eyes because I don't sleep that much."

"Oh, I can relate to that," Carissa, a new mom, said in response.