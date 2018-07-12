Melania Trump Channels Princess Belle for State Dinner in England

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 8:04 PM

Melania Trump

First Lady Melania Trump evoked the essence of Princess Belle when she ascended the steps of the Blenheim Palace in England on Thursday. 

While attending a state dinner, the First Lady dressed to impress, with the Queen being chief in mind. The First Lady's stylist Herve Pierre told the L.A. Times they chose the pale yellow hue for the custom J. Mendel gown after learning it's Queen Elizabeth II's favorite color.

Similar to other styles modeled by FLOTUS, the chiffon dress included a cape detail and elegantly flowed to the ground.

By her side was President Donald Trump, who was wearing a tuxedo for the black tie event, which was also attended by Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May.

Tomorrow the President and First Lady are scheduled to meet Her Royal Highness for tea at Windsor Castle.

This isn't the first time FLOTUS has turned heads with her fashion choices. The former model has mastered the art of balancing her penchant for glamour, with the conservative style expected of the First Lady.

Check out the gallery above to see some of Melania's best looks!

