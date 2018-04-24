Melania and Ivanka Trump Bring the Glamour With Dramatic State Dinner Looks

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 7:20 PM

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

For the Trump administration's first state dinner, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump came dressed to impress. 

The FLOTUS and President Donald Trump's eldest daughter arrived Tuesday to the event honoring French president Emmanuel Macron in stylish ensembles fresh off the runway.

Melania paid tribute to the City of Light in a sleeveless, haute couture gown by Chanel, which featured a sheer neckline and shimmery silver bodice. The glamorous dress was originally featured as a jumpsuit during the French fashion house's Spring 2018 show, and it's presumed Melania's version was custom made. Earlier today, the fashionista turned heads in a statement-making hat and crisp Michael Kors suit. 

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the First Daughter picked an American label for the official gathering. Ivanka was all smiles alongside husband Jared Kushner in a polka dot Rodarte dress. The ballerina-inspired tulle gown complete with a ruffled skirt retails for upwards of $12,000, and was previously worn by Millie Bobby Brown and Kirsten Dunston the red carpet. 

Check out a gallery of Melania's best looks here, and click through Ivanka's standout style moments here.

