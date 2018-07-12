Let These Celeb-Inspired Looks Solve Any Wedding Outfit Indecision

The bride isn't the only one that has to say yes to the dress. You have to look good, too!

Shopping for weddings can be hard. You want to look stunning without outshining the bride. You want to look good without sacrificing comfort. You want to be chic without sacrificing your bank account. And, you want to be cool, literally and figuratively, in the summer heat. There's a lot to consider.

Thankfully, celebrities are making it easier on wedding guests everywhere with their inspirational wardrobes. From Kathryn Newton's blush-toned look to Amal Clooney's royal wedding ensemble, celebrities are revealing the trends that will make you standout at any summer wedding.