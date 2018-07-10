7 Celebrity Hairstyles to Wear on a Hot Summer Day

"It's getting hot in here"...so put up all your hair!

When the weather gets hot, staying cool takes precedent over looking cute. Hence, messy buns become everyone's go-to. While we can all agree that quickly throwing your hair up using the hair tie you keep on your wrist doesn't usually result a stunning look, having the hair out of your face promises to make you feel better in the sweltering heat.

Good news: You don't have to sacrifice beauty to avoid sweating profusely.

Celebrities, who have appeared at summer events like Cannes Film Festival in France and Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana, make staying cool and looking beautiful look easy.