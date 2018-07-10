7 Celebrity Hairstyles to Wear on a Hot Summer Day

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images
"It's getting hot in here"...so put up all your hair!
When the weather gets hot, staying cool takes precedent over looking cute. Hence, messy buns become everyone's go-to. While we can all agree that quickly throwing your hair up using the hair tie you keep on your wrist doesn't usually result a stunning look, having the hair out of your face promises to make you feel better in the sweltering heat.
Good news: You don't have to sacrifice beauty to avoid sweating profusely.
Celebrities, who have appeared at summer events like Cannes Film Festival in France and Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana, make staying cool and looking beautiful look easy.
Just take Thandie Newton, who is making the best of a humid situation. Pulling her hair back into a low ponytail, the star doesn't have to worry about hair in her face. Plus, as the heat increases the volume of her hair, her style only improves.
Ready to be inspired? Take a look through summer-ready hairstyles below!
Bella Hadid's Sleek Bun
Positioned in the center, her bun is a chic version of the messy bun. To achieve the look, brush hair back into a mid-ponytail, using a hold hairspray. Then, twist hair around your wrist to create a tight coil, and pin it into place. To finish, leave the ends out, creating a fan.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
Essence Atkins' Side Braid
If you're already wearing braids, twist or locs, the Marlon star demonstrated that creating a larger, side braid is a beautiful way to stay cool at the McDonald's 365 Black Awards at the Essence Festival.
In regards to wearing her natural hair on the carpet, the actress told E! News, "I love that it feels like a season of permission to be your authentic self," pointing to the popular natural hair trend, which is more hot weather-friendly than straightened hair.
Lupita N'yongo's Afro Puffs
If your hair is kinky or coily, the Black Panther star's afro puffs are the perfect style for a hot day. To get the look, place hair into two ponytails, one at the top center and one in front, on the side.
Emily Blunt's Crown Braid
To create this style, celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa used her Beachwaver S1 to add texture, then softly cornrowed the hair around her head to create the finished look. Although the style make time for a beginner to complete, if it's wrapped up at night, it can last up to a couple of days.
Julianne Moore's Twisted Top Knot
If you are going to do a top bun, update your look by twisting the ponytail and pinning it, so it has a structural shape.
Kendall Jenner's Bun
By adding a middle part and face-framing pieces to the front, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians demonstrates yet another way to style your summer bun.
Thandie Newton's Voluminous Ponytail
This style only gets better with heat and humidity. If the summer makes increases the volume of your hair, use it to your advantage with a voluminous hairstyle.