Serena Williams Reveals Whether Meghan Markle Will Watch Her at Wimbledon

After winning her first-round singles at Wimbledon, Serena Williams weighed in on whether Meghan Markle might come to watch her play.

"I don't know," the tennis star said to a reporter during a press conference. "We'll see. If I keep winning."

Williams recently spent some time with the Duchess of Sussex at the annual Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park. Of course, the tennis star and her husband Alexis Ohanian also watched Meghan marry Prince Harry at the royal wedding in May.

"It was super fun," Williams recalled to InStyle. "You know, I've known Meghan for years, so it was good to see my friend happy."