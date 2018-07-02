Real Housewives' Luann de Lesseps Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 3:19 PM
Luann de Lesseps is officially six months sober.
The Real Housewives of New York City star shared the health update with her Instagram followers on Monday, along with a photo with her first husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps. The exes spent the weekend with their kids, Noel de Lesseps and Victoria de Lesseps, in Sag Harbor, New York.
"Greatest reunion ever!" Luann captioned the photo. "Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count. Also counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone! @noeldelesseps @victoriadelesseps #onedayatatime #lovemyfamily #grateful #rhony #countess."
Luann's sobriety began shortly after her arrest in December for drunk and disorderly conduct in Palm Beach, Fla.
Luann de Lesseps' Arrest and Fallout Hit The Real Housewives of New York City: "I'm Not Proud of What I Did"
After her arrest, Luann apologized, stating that being in Palm Beach after her split with Tom D'Agostino "brought up long-buried emotions." Days later, Luann checked into an alcohol treatment center.
"After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed," she said in a statement on Dec. 29. "I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character."
Luann added, "I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters."
Luann's arrest was also recently addressed on RHONY. "Well, you know, I'm doing good. I'm in the right place, so this whole thing that happened to me, I can hardly believe it, first of all," Luann said during a phone conversation with Dorinda Medley. "I thought I could handle it, but let me tell you, all these emotions coming back, all these memories came back. I'm not blaming it on that, per se, it's just that all of that was too much for me to handle."
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
