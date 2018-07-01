Felicity Jones Marries Director Charles Guard in Secret Wedding

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 9:15 PM

Felicity Jones, Charles Guard

Joe Giddens/Press Association via AP Images

Surprise!

The Theory of Everything star Felicity Jones has wed her boyfriend of three years, film director Charles Guard, in a star-studded wedding ceremony at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire in England. The 34-year-old actress' rep confirmed the news to ET.

The Sun reports that A-list pals Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hanks attended.

The duo has been together since 2015 and has been notorious private during their three years together.

The Uninvited film director reportedly popped the question last May, according to Us Weekly.

The Star Wars: Rogue One star was spotted flashing a diamond sparkler on the red carpet in June 2017 but she never confirmed the engagement.

While promoting The Theory of Everything, Jones sounded off about love to The Telegraph in 2014.

"I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that's why I keep making romantic movies," she told the publication. "It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it's the dream isn't it? It's the dream to have a true connection with another human being."

Congrats to living your dream, Felicity!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

