Kaley Cuoco Marries Karl Cook

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Jun. 30, 2018 11:02 PM

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Kaley Cuocohas said I do! 

The Big Bang Theory star is officially married to Karl Cook, she announced on Instagram Saturday evening. The longtime couple gathered their closest family and friends for a summertime ceremony. 

"Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18," she captioned a black and white snapshot of the couple kissing. 

 Kaley and Karl's wedding comes seven months after the accomplished equestrian proposed to the actress on her 32nd birthday during a candlelit dinner at home. The bride-to-be shared the moment Cook proposed with a massive, pear-shaped diamond ring set on a pavé diamond band with her 3.6 million Instagram followers. The newly engaged lovebirds then headed to the Happiest Place on Earth for a celebration with their nearest and dearest. 

Cuoco has looked forward to walking down the aisle for quite some time, telling E! News in March that she couldn't wait to wed her "soulmate." 

Photos

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: Romance Rewind

"We're totally going to get married. We are planning it. We are thinking about it," gushed the star. "I can't wait. I don't want it to be much longer. That's the truth. I really can't wait."

Kaley continued, "We are so happy and in love. He is excited as I am, which is sweet. I finally found my soulmate, so we're ready to do it."

Just weeks before their nuptials, the animal rights activist hosted one last fling before the ring with family members and her bestie, stylist Brad Goreski. Kaley documented the bachelorette party on social media, and even revealed she'd be wearing white one her wedding day. 

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Disneyland

Instagram

Kaley and Karl began dating in 2016 after meeting at a horse show. One year prior, news broke that the Hollywood star and husband Ryan Sweeting were divorcing after almost two years of marriage. 

A source previously described their union as the "best relationship" Cuoco's been in. 

"After her marriage and other past relationships, this one definitely stands out as being different," the insider close to Kaley added. "She loves his sense of humor and feels like he brings out the best in her. She trusts him completely and after she was burned in the past, she appreciates how genuine he is. They are in it for the long run but she doesn't know what the future holds. They are totally in love and happy together." 

Congratulations to the happy couple! 

