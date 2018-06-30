Kaley Cuoco Marries Karl Cook

Kaley Cuocohas said I do!

The Big Bang Theory star is officially married to Karl Cook, she announced on Instagram Saturday evening. The longtime couple gathered their closest family and friends for a summertime ceremony.

"Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18," she captioned a black and white snapshot of the couple kissing.

Kaley and Karl's wedding comes seven months after the accomplished equestrian proposed to the actress on her 32nd birthday during a candlelit dinner at home. The bride-to-be shared the moment Cook proposed with a massive, pear-shaped diamond ring set on a pavé diamond band with her 3.6 million Instagram followers. The newly engaged lovebirds then headed to the Happiest Place on Earth for a celebration with their nearest and dearest.

Cuoco has looked forward to walking down the aisle for quite some time, telling E! News in March that she couldn't wait to wed her "soulmate."