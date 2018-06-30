Counting On's Josiah Duggar Marries Lauren Swanson

TLC
by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 30, 2018 3:56 PM
TLC
Another day, another Duggar wedding!
Earlier today, Counting On's Josiah Duggar married Lauren Swanson at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. A rep for the Duggar Family has confirmed the marriage to E! News.
“What a joy it is to be husband and wife! Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!," the couple told People.
After the nuptials, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's eighth-born child, 21-year-old son gushed over his blushing bride, telling the publication, “What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle. We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”
TLC
The happy announced they had entered into courtship back in January and got engaged less than three months later.
TLC confirmed the engagement news to E! News at the time.
"Lauren and I are engaged! This is an exciting big step in our lives and the whole thing was very meaningful," the Counting On star said in a statement. The bridegroom also revealed that he popped the question at a very special spot. "The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged. There's a lot of family history on this property making it a special place for Lauren."
"I'm really excited to be getting married to Josiah," the bride-to-be said at the time of the proposal. "Everything about the engagement was such a special moment for me. I'm especially looking forward to spending the rest of my life with him!"
Congratulations to the new wife and husband!
Reporting by Holly Passalaqua
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?