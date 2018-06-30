Counting On's Josiah Duggar Marries Lauren Swanson

Josiah Duggar, Lauren Swanson, Engagement

TLC

Another day, another Duggar wedding!

Earlier today, Counting On's Josiah Duggar married Lauren Swanson at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. A rep for the Duggar Family has confirmed the marriage to E! News.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife! Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!," the couple told People.

After the nuptials, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's eighth-born child, 21-year-old son gushed over his blushing bride, telling the publication, “What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle. We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

Josiah Duggar, Lauren Swanson

TLC

The happy announced they had entered into courtship back in January and got engaged less than three months later.

TLC confirmed the engagement news to E! News at the time.

"Lauren and I are engaged! This is an exciting big step in our lives and the whole thing was very meaningful," the Counting On star said in a statement. The bridegroom also revealed that he popped the question at a very special spot. "The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged. There's a lot of family history on this property making it a special place for Lauren."

"I'm really excited to be getting married to Josiah," the bride-to-be said at the time of the proposal. "Everything about the engagement was such a special moment for me. I'm especially looking forward to spending the rest of my life with him!"

Congratulations to the new wife and husband!

Reporting by Holly Passalaqua 

 

