Selena Gomez Says She'll Be the "Best or the Worst Mother" One Day

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 5:00 PM

Selena Gomez is opening up about what kind of mother she'll be in the future.

The actress and her Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation co-star Andy Samberg recently dished on their parenting skills during an exclusive interview with E! News' Jason Kennedy. The duo also shared details about what fans can expect in the upcoming movie.

"Johnny and Mavis are still married, their son is growing up," Samberg shared. While Gomez added, "My instincts as a daughter kicks in when I want all my family to be together, and some stuff kind of happens with my father falling in love with someone."

Gomez voices the character of Mavis in the films, who is the daughter of Dracula (Adam Sandler).

"I like seeing you play the overprotective parent to your dad, in a way, did that come easily to you?" Kennedy asked Gomez.

"Yeah, I think I'm gonna either be the best or the worst mother, just because I will protect my children like no one's business," the actress shared.

Samberg, who has a daughter with wife Joanna Newsom, went on to reveal when his "dad claws" come out.

Watch the video above to see Gomez and Samberg talk about the movie and parenting! Plus, see Samberg prove that he's a Selena Gomez expert!

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation hits theaters on July 13.

