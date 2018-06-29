Tia Mowry Reveals Baby Girl's Face and Name: Meet Cairo Tiahna Hardrict

In her video on Friday, Mowry explains the meaning behind Cairo's name.

"Cairo, it basically means victorious," she shares. "My husband, he was in the air flying and he always feels like he's closer to his mother when he's up in the air, and he said when he was flying he had seen the letters A-I-R in the sky. He said he wanted the baby's name to have those letters."

Mowry also points out that her daughter's middle name also has her name in it.