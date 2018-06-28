Kylie Jenner, Kanye West and Rihanna Among Time's 25 Most Influential People on the Internet

Kylie Jenner is a bonafide social media maven—and she just got Time's stamp of recognition to prove it.

Along with her famous brother-in-law Kanye West and more familiar names, the 20-year-old makeup mogul was included in the magazine's 2018 unranked list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet.

With more than 100 million followers on Instagram alone, the reality star is one of the most beloved famous figures online and proved her devoted following one step further this year when she revealed the name of her firstborn, Stormi Webster, with a simple close-up photo of the star holding the infant's hand. In a matter of a day, the snap became the most-liked photo on Instagram...ever.

While the new mom's social media prominence has been mounting in recent years, Kanye West garnered newfound attention online when he returned to Twitter just two months ago after a lengthy hiatus.