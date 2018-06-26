Michael Douglas Praises Catherine Zeta-Jones' Success: "She Earned It"

Michael Douglas may just be Catherine Zeta-Jones' biggest fan.

As the Hollywood star celebrated the upcoming release of Ant-Man and the Wasp this week in Hollywood, he couldn't help but have his wife on his mind.

While fans may think of her big screen projects like Chicago, The Mask of Zorro, Traffic and other hits, Catherine has her hands in a lot of projects.

"She's branching out in a couple other areas. She's got a whole branding line of Casa Zeta-Jones and she's on QVC and she's an entrepreneur and I totally support her," he told E! News' Will Marfuggi ahead of the film's release next month. "The acting roles, particularly for ladies at a certain age, become much more difficult. This is something where you can actually control your life so she really enjoys it."