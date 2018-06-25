Cardi B Confirms She Secretly Married Offset

As the star recalled, the two woke up and decided to get married in September 2017. The ceremony was frills-free. "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!" she described.

As fans may recall, the two got very publicly engaged a month later when Offset got down on one knee during Power 99's Powerhouse in Philadelphia.

"I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!" she said, referencing the October proposal.

"Well now since you lil nosey f--ks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock," she signed off.