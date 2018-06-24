Roseanne Barr Sobs on Podcast Over Tweet That Got Her Fired: "I'm Not a Racist, I'm an Idiot"

Barr said she feels remorse about what she did and that while she wanted to take the opportunity to explain her behavior, she does not excuse it.

"I was impaired. I don't excuse it," she said. "I horribly regret it, are you kidding? I've lost everything, and I regretted it before I lost everything, and I said to God, I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings, because I know I'd done wrong. I'm willing to accept what the consequences are. And I do and I have."

Barr had deleted her controversial tweet soon before ABC canceled Roseanne and said on Twitter that she thought Jarrett was "Saudi."

"I don't agree with her politics and I thought she was white," Barr said on Boteach's podcast. "I did not know she was a black woman. When ABC called me and said, 'What is the reason for your egregious racism?' I said, 'Oh my God, it is a form of racism. I guess that I didn't know she was black and I'll cop to it.'"

"I know I should've known better because I know it's a form of racism to assume that every person who looks white is indeed white," she said. "People make that mistake about me all the time. They think I'm not Jewish."

Jarrett had said after Barr's firing that she hoped the incident would turn "into a teaching moment." She also said Bob Iger, CEO of ABC's parent company Disney, apologized to her personally and said there would be zero tolerance for Barr's remarks.

Barr said on the podcast that she understands a lot about racism from personal experience.

"I've always worked with black women and worked on my racism and their anti-Semitism, we've all done...I've done that since the '60s and you know, it still creeps in," she said. "I am so sorry and humiliated and, you know, angry at myself but in my heart, I just made a stupid error and I told that to ABC, and they didn't accept it or want to hear it. I said, 'But that's the truth, I thought she was white.'"