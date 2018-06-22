6 Sunscreens That Celeb Makeup Artists Love to Layer With Makeup

Protecting your skin shouldn't get in the way of perfecting your glow.

If you love wearing makeup, finding the right sunscreen can be complicated. For one, you have to find a product with a high enough SPF ­ to protect your skin. Then, based on your skin type and beauty routine, it has to pair well with your foundation and concealer, leaving a dewy complexion that glistens in the sun—in contrast to burning in the sun.

Fortunately, celebrity makeup artists, who need to protect and perfect their clients' complexions, have the answers, sharing the sunscreens that enhance the appearance of your skin, as well as keep UV rays from causing any damage.