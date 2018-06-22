6 Sunscreens That Celeb Makeup Artists Love to Layer With Makeup

Protecting your skin shouldn't get in the way of perfecting your glow.
If you love wearing makeup, finding the right sunscreen can be complicated. For one, you have to find a product with a high enough SPF to protect your skin. Then, based on your skin type and beauty routine, it has to pair well with your foundation and concealer, leaving a dewy complexion that glistens in the sun—in contrast to burning in the sun.
Fortunately, celebrity makeup artists, who need to protect and perfect their clients' complexions, have the answers, sharing the sunscreens that enhance the appearance of your skin, as well as keep UV rays from causing any damage.
Check out the sunscreens that celebrity makeup artist love below!
Sisley Paris
Busy Phillips and Mandy Moore's makeup artist, Kindra Mann, told us, ""I love the Sisley tinted one. It's my favorite for the face."
Tinted Sunscreen Cream SPF 30, $170
Murad
"My go-to SPF product to use with makeup is the Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield," Vanderpump Rules makeup artist Jared Lipscomb. "This primer softens the skin, blurs fine lines and creates a smooth base for makeup. I love to use this product on my clients before an outdoor red carpet, or sometimes even on myself when I want some UV protection and a flawless complexion."
Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 30 PA+++, $19
Kari Gran
"My favorite SPF product to wear with makeup is Kari Gran 365 SPF 28," Hollywood beauty pro, Jamie Dorman, told us. "I love that the sunscreen active ingredient is mineral-based, so it is less likely to irritate sensitive skin. It contains oils that the skin recognizes to use to restore the skin barrier which prevents moisture loss. It sinks into the skin easily and makes a great base under makeup."
Natural Three Sixty Five SPF 28 Facial Sunscreen, $48
PCA Skin
"Sheer Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 45 works under any look from minimal makeup to a full-face," celebrity makeup artist Monika Blunder shared.
Sheer Tint Board Spectrum SPF 45, $50
Is Clinical
"[It gives] major coverage and makes my skin look so good," says Jamie Greenberg, Rashida Jones and Krysten Ritter's go-to makeup artist.
Extreme Protect SPF 30, $74
Révive
"I love the Revive one that's oil free," shared Kira Nisrat, who works with Natalia Dyer and Thirteen Reasons Why star Alisha Boe. "It's a face lotion...the best!"
Sensitif Oil-Free Lotion SPF 15, $215