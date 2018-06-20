Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Romantic Rome Getaway

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 12:00 PM
When in Rome...
Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjimaare vacationing in Italy. The two arrived in Rome on Tuesday. In the evening, they walked from their hotel several blocks to the Pierluigi restaurant to have dinner.
During their stroll, they held hands and pointed out interesting architecture, a source told E! News, adding that the two looked happy, smiling and laughing. At dinner, they were engrossed in deep conversation. Kourtney was seen drinking from a coffee cup. They then walked back to the hotel, holding hands."
The two posted photos and videos from their trip on Instagram.
"Teaching her what's La Dolce Vita,'" he said.
TheImageDirect.com
A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on
Both shared some sightseeing images. Younes posted a selfie of him and Kourtney at the Trevi Fountain with the caption, "Mia cara."
The two tossed change into the water.
"Make a wish," Kourtney wrote alongside one of her images.
Kourtney also posted a photo of her sporting new earrings, studs with Younes' initials.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on
Kourtney also posed for a photo with fans.
Kourtney, 39, has been dating Younes, a 25-year-old model, for more than a year.
The two have often traveled together. In May, Kourtney whisked Younes away on a private plane for a birthday trip to Amangiri luxury resort on the Colorado River in Utah, a Kardashian-Jenner family favorite location.
