Interview With the Vampire Coming to Netflix in July 2018

Pitt said he was "disappointed" with the way the movie turned out, "at least for my character. Because in the book, it was a guy trying to figure out who he was—if he's a god or if he's of the devil. The film focused more on the sensational antics of Lestat, which were done really well, but my character ended up getting dragged place to place and set up for the sensational moments. And it just became a little bit more whiny than a real search. That frustrated me."

In 2011, Pitt confirmed he not only looked "miserable" onscreen—he was "miserable" in real life. "Six months in the f--ing dark. Contact lenses, makeup, I'm playing the bitch role..." By the time the production moved to the U.K., Pitt reached his breaking point. "London was f--king dark. London was dead of winter. We're shooting in Pinewood, which is an old institution—all the James Bond films. There's no windows in there. It hasn't been refabbed in decades. You leave for work in the dark—you go into this cauldron, this mausoleum—and then you come out and it's dark. I'm telling you, one day it broke me. It was like, 'Life's too short for this quality of life.' I called David Geffen, who was a good friend. He was a producer, and he'd just come to visit. I said, 'David, I can't do this anymore. I can't do it. What will it cost me to get out?' And he goes, very calmly, 'Forty million dollars.' And I go, 'OK, thank you.' It actually took the anxiety off of me. I was like, 'I've got to man up and ride this through, and that's what I'm going to do.'"

In fairness, Pitt admitted the shoot wasn't all bad. "The great thing that came out of that movie is that it birthed my love affair with New Orleans," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. "We were shooting nights, so I just rode my bike around all night. I made some great friends there."