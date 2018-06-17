Chris Cornell's Daughter Debuts Their Prince Duet in Heartfelt Father's Day Tribute

Chris Cornell's daughter Toni remembered her late father on Sunday by posting their duet of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U."

The 13-year-old artist shared the song on YouTube along with a heartfelt Father's Day note.

"Daddy, I love you and miss you so much," she wrote. "You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn't have any. You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday."

She then added, "Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father's Day daddy, nothing compares to you. –Toni."