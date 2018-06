Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola Are "Working on Their Relationship" 3 Months After Split

What's really going on between Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola?

Back in March, the Miss Universe 2012 winner confirmed her split with the NFL star after more than two years of dating. But the former couple was recently spotted attending a wedding together, sparking reconciliation rumors.

Now, a source is giving E! News an exclusive update on the duo's current relationship status.

"Olivia and Danny are not exclusively dating, but are working on their relationship," the insider shares with us. "Danny reached out to Olivia and wanted to clear the air between them. She had previously told him she would be his date to a wedding, and decided to go with him last weekend."